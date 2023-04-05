De La Cruz single, Luzardo’s 10 Ks lift Marlins over Twins

MIAMI (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz hit a go-ahead single in the eighth, Jorge Soler homered twice and Jesús Luzardo fanned 10 to lift the Miami Marlins over the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Wednesday. Jean Segura and Jon Berti hit back-to-back one-out singles against reliever Griffin Jax in the eighth before De La Cruz’s RBI single against Caleb Thielbar scored Segura and broke a 1-1 tie. Soler followed with a three-run shot to left field to give Miami a four-run cushion and series win. Miami’s star center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. left in the first inning with a stinger in his right shoulder after he was caught stealing second.

