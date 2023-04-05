Franco and Ramirez homer in Rays 7-2 win over Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wander Franco and Harold Ramirez each had home runs to help the Tampa Bay Rays defeat the Washington Nationals 7-2. The Rays improved to 6-0 and extended the best start in franchise history. They are off to the best start of any team since Baltimore opened 7-0 in 2016. Taylor Walls and Randy Arozarena had two hits each for Tampa Bay, which has outscored opponents 44-13. Shane McClanahan allowed two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings, allowing at least one baserunner in every inning but the sixth. He struck out six. Washington starter Patrick Corbin gave up six runs on 10 hits over six innings.

