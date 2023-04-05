Guardians rally in 10th to beat A’s after blowing big lead

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Andrés Giménez scored on pinch-hitter Will Brennan’s groundout for the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, Steven Kwan followed with an RBI single and the Cleveland Guardians held off the Oakland Athletics 6-4 on Wednesday afternoon. Two innings after the A’s scored four runs in the eighth to tie it on Jesús Aguilar’s two-out, three-run homer, the Guardians recovered to win in extra innings for their second consecutive series win to begin the season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.