Lucy Foyt, wife of Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt, dies at 84

Lucy Foyt, wife of four-time Indianapolis 500 winner A.J. Foyt, died Wednesday in a Houston hospital following a brief illness. She was 84. Born and raised in the Houston area, Lucy met her future husband at Lamar High School and the two married in 1955. A.J. Foyt turned 88 in January and had a pacemaker installed in early March. He missed the IndyCar season-opening race but spent last weekend at Texas Motor Speedway with his two-car race team. Lucy Foyt was not feeling well when he returned home and was hospitalized earlier this week.

