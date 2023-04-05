Manoah, Blue Jays blank Royals 3-0, Guerrero hits first HR

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah allowed one hit over seven innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his first homer of the season and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 3-0. Manoah (1-0) held the Royals hitless until Jackie Bradley Jr. singled with one out in the fifth. Despite struggling to locate his off-speed pitches for strikes, Manoah struck out five with four walks. Guerrero and Daulton Varsho had three hits apiece. Zack Greinke (0-2) worked ahead of batters all night, throwing first-pitch strikes to 20-of-25 hitters.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.