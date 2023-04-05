Marlins CF Chisholm exits with injury after steal attempt
By ALANIS THAMES
AP Sports Writer
MIAMI (AP) — Marlins star center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. has left the game against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning with an apparent injury. Chisholm was batting in the leadoff spot and singled to right field. He got caught stealing second and appeared to get hurt after Minnesota second baseman Kyle Farmer tagged him. Chisholm slid head-first into Farmer’s left leg. It wasn’t immediately clear what the injury was. He walked off the field with a trainer. Bryan De La Cruz replaced him in center field.