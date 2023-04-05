Mavs keep play-in hopes alive with 123-119 win over Kings

DALLAS (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 25 of his 31 points during a second-half rally, and the Dallas Mavericks stayed in the race for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference playoffs with a 123-119 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Luka Doncic had 29 points and 10 rebounds as the Mavericks matched Oklahoma City’s record for the 10th seed in the West with two games remaining. The Thunder own the tiebreaker on Dallas, which reached the West finals last year. De’Aaron Fox scored 28 points and Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the Kings.

