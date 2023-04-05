Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:02 PM

McCormick, Tucker, Peña all homer as Astros down Tigers 8-2

KTVZ

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick, Kyle Tucker and Jeremy Peña all homered and combined for six RBIs to help the Houston Astros snap a three-game skid with an 8-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. McCormick hit a two-run home run in the second off Eduardo Rodriguez and doubled in the fourth. Tucker homered for a second straight game with his solo home run in the fourth to help the Astros to avoid a three-game sweep. Peña, last year’s World Series MVP, connected on a two-run shot off Tyler Alexander for his first home run of the season with two outs in the eighth to make it 8-2.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content