McCormick, Tucker, Peña all homer as Astros down Tigers 8-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick, Kyle Tucker and Jeremy Peña all homered and combined for six RBIs to help the Houston Astros snap a three-game skid with an 8-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. McCormick hit a two-run home run in the second off Eduardo Rodriguez and doubled in the fourth. Tucker homered for a second straight game with his solo home run in the fourth to help the Astros to avoid a three-game sweep. Peña, last year’s World Series MVP, connected on a two-run shot off Tyler Alexander for his first home run of the season with two outs in the eighth to make it 8-2.

