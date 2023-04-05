O’Neill not in St. Louis lineup after Marmol criticizes play

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill is not in the starting lineup a day after his baserunning effort was questioned by manager Oliver Marmol. O’Neill was thrown out by Ronald Acuña Jr. at the plate with two outs and the Cardinals trailing 4-1 in the seventh inning Tuesday night. St. Louis lost the game by the same score. Marmol takes issue with O’Neill’s turn around third as he attempted to score from second on a Brendan Donovan pinch-hit liner to right. Marmol also says there are good players “in the clubhouse and down below.” O’Neill says Wednesday was a scheduled day off and still contends he was hustling on the play.

