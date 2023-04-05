Orioles top pitching prospect Rodriguez to make 1st start

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Baltimore Orioles top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez is set to make his major league debut in the team’s series finale at Texas on Wednesday. The Orioles called up the 23-year-old Rodriguez after Kyle Gibson, their scheduled starter for the finale, was moved up a day to pitch Tuesday in place of Tyler Wells, who ended up having to pitch in long relief Monday. Rodriguez was the 11th overall pick in the 2018 draft out of Central Heights High School in Texas. Rodriguez began this season at Triple-A Norfolk after a 7.04 ERA in five spring training starts for the Orioles.

