Panthers grab slim edge in very wild East wild-card race

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon’s goaltending resume is no joke. He owns no fewer than seven records at Yale, where he’s the all-time wins leader. He had a shutout to clinch the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup championship last season for the Chicago Wolves. He once stopped 94 of 95 shots to win a five-overtime AHL playoff game. And over the last week, he may have helped save the Florida Panthers’ season. He’s won four straight games, the latest coming Tuesday when Florida beat Buffalo 2-1 to move atop the super-tight Eastern Conference wild-card standings.

