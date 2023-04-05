Pelicans top Grizzlies 138-131 in OT, earn play-in spot

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Herbert Jones scored a career-high 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 138-131 in overtime on Wednesday night and clinch a play-in spot. Jones’ fast-break dunk capped a decisive 10-0 run to open the extra period. The surge began with a pair of 3s by Trey Murphy III, who hit seven 3s in the game and finished with 30 points. CJ McCullum had 31 points and 10 rebounds and Brandon Ingram had 24 points and 13 rebounds for New Orleans, which combined to hit 21 3s. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 40 points, nine rebounds and four blocks for Memphis, which rested Ja Morant, Luke Kennard and Xavier Tillman.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.