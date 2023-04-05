Podence of Wolves charged for allegedly spitting at opponent

LONDON (AP) — Wolverhampton forward Daniel Podence was charged by the English Football Association for allegedly spitting at Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson during a Premier League game. The alleged incident took place in the 90th minute of the 1-1 draw on Saturday. It was not seen by the on-field match officials or picked up by the video assistant referee so Podence played on until full time. He had come on as a substitute and scored Wolves’ equalizer. Johnson said in a post-match interview that he thought “some sort of spit came towards my face.” Podence has until April 12 to respond to the charge.

