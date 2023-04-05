Rashford scores again in Man U win; Newcastle routs West Ham

Marcus Rashford has continued his prolific post-World Cup scoring spree for Manchester United to get the team back on course for Champions League qualification. The England forward’s 28th-minute goal secured a 1-0 win over Brentford in the pouring rain at Old Trafford as United moved back into the Premier League’s top four. United is tied for points with third-place Newcastle after its 5-1 win at relegation-threatened West Ham. Newcastle and Man United look to be the favorites to claim the final two Champions League spots behind Arsenal and Manchester City. Tottenham is three points further back in fifth but has played one game more.

