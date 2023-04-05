Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:48 PM

SailGP to make Los Angeles debut, return to New York

KTVZ

By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer

The SailGP global league will make its Los Angeles debut as well as return to New York during Season 4, which will feature 12 regattas on four continents. The expanded schedule will feature four regattas in the United States starting with the season opener off Chicago’s Navy Pier June 16 to June 17. It will be followed by SailGP’s first visit to Los Angeles on July 22 through July 23. The sailing in souped-up, 50-foot foiling catamarans will be held in the steady breezes on the Port of Los Angeles’ Outer Harbor. Season 3 concludes next month in San Francisco.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content