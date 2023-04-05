Scheffler looks primed for rare Masters double

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — There are plenty of perks that come from being the reigning Masters champion. You have a year to wear that cherished green jacket wherever you want. You can nab a tee time at Augusta National without any hassles. You get to select the menu for the champions dinner. And getting to do it all over again? That’s a truly exclusive club. This year, the focus is on Scottie Scheffler, who claimed his first major title at the 2022 Masters. Only three players have ever won two straight Masters, and what a group it is. Jack Nicklaus. Nick Faldo. Tiger Woods.

