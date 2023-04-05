Young has 25 as Hawks gain momentum, beat Wizards 134-116

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young returned after missing one game with the flu and scored 25 points and 16 assists and the Atlanta Hawks buried shorthanded Washington 134-116. With the win, the Hawks achieved a modest milestone as they prepare for the postseason. The Hawks (41-39) ended a streak of 33 consecutive games being within one game of .500. The Nets defeated the Pistons and guaranteed that the Hawks cannot finish as the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and will be in the play-in tournament for the second straight season. Atlanta holds the No. 8 seed and has a one-game lead over No. 9 Toronto.

