Adam Duvall’s 3-run HR lifts Red Sox to 6-3 win over Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning and the Boston Red Sox went on to beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3. Miguel Cabrera hit a two-out RBI single in the third inning of his final home opener to put Detroit up 3-1. The Red Sox scored a run in the third and fourth before surging into the lead with a four-run sixth. Boston was swept at home earlier in the week by Pittsburgh. Chris Sale gave up three runs and four hits and three walks while striking out seven in five innings.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.