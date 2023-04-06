At 20, Harvey emerging as young US women’s hockey star

Caroline Harvey is quickly establishing herself as one of the United States women’s hockey team’s rising stars. The 20-year-old play-making defender is competing in her second world championship tournament in suburban Toronto, and made her national team debut at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. She is part of second-year coach John Wroblewski’s emphasis to develop youth and incorporate team speed. Harvey is coming off a freshman college season in which she helped Wisconsin claim an NCAA championship by scoring an overtime goal in the Badgers’ semifinal win over Minnesota. Wisconsin coach Mark Johnson says Harvey has the “It factor.”

