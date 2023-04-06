Bucks won’t have most key players Friday vs. Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks won’t have Giannis Antetokounmpo and several other notable players Friday night when they host the Memphis Grizzlies, who can take the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with a victory. Milwaukee already wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the NBA and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs with its 105-92 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The injury report released Thursday lists Antetokounmpo as out with a sore right knee. Other Bucks unavailable to play are: Jrue Holiday (rest), Khris Middleton (sore right knee), Brook Lopez (rest), Grayson Allen (sprained right ankle) and Pat Connaughton (sprained right ankle).

