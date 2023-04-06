Connecticut gov, Houston mayor trade barbs after Final Four

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s governor is taking heat for calling the city of Houston “butt ugly” after returning from the Final Four. Gov. Ned Lamont traveled to Texas and was on hand Monday night to watch the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team win its fifth NCAA Tournament championship. He made his comments on a Connecticut radio show after returning. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner responded that he did not appreciate the governor “throwing shade” at his city and said he wondered which end the governor was looking from. Lamont issued an apology of sorts on Thursday saying he found Turner’s response funny and “I guess I resemble that comment.”

