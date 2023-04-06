Devils have biggest night since 2019, rout Blue Jackets 8-1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes scored two goals and set up two by Timo Meier as the New Jersey Devils had their biggest offensive output in more than four years with an 8-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tomas Tatar, Erik Haula, Damon Severson and Ryan Graves also scored as the Devils earned their 50th win of the season, one off tying the franchise record set in 2008-09. Vitek Vanecek made 16 saves in his 32nd win. Finnish rookie Joona Luoto scored his first NHL goal for injury-riddled Columbus.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.