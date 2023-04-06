Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:02 PM

England wins 1st women’s Finalissima in shootout vs. Brazil

KTVZ

LONDON (AP) — England’s Chloe Kelly has scored the winning spot-kick to settle the inaugural women’s Finalissima after a dramatic game against Brazil watched by 83,132 fans at Wembley ended in a 4-2 penalty shootout victory for the hosts. Ella Toone looked to have secured the win for England in a match between the champions of Europe and South America. Her 23rd-minute strike was the game’s only goal going into the third minute of second-half stoppage time. But Andressa Alves exploited a mistake by goalkeeper Mary Earps to force the shootout where Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood and Kelly got the job done for England.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content