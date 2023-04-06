Former NBA guard Ben Gordon arrested on weapons charge
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on weapons and threatening charges after he began behaving erratically in a Connecticut juice shop. Assistant Chief Richard Conklin of the Stamford police says the incident started just before 10 a.m. Tuesday when several 911 callers reported “a male acting aggressively and in a bizarre manner” inside a juice shop. Police say the man, identified as Gordon, continued to act erratically when officers arrived. The officers eventually subdued Gordon and placed him under arrest. Police say Gordon was carrying a folding knife, a stun gun and brass knucles. A message seeking comment was left with Gordon’s attorney.