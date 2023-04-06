Gausman leads Blue Jays to 3rd straight win over Royals, 6-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kevin Gausman pitched six scoreless innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio hit home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays won their third straight game, 6-3, over the Kansas City Royals to take the four-game series. Gausman gave up just four hits to the struggling Royals, striking out seven and walking two. Kansas City did not have a runner reach second base until the sixth inning. The Royals scored three runs in the eighth to avoid their fourth shutout of the season. Adam Cimber earned his first save. Jordan Lyles took the loss. He allowed five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

