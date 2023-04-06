Golden Knights close in on West with 5-2 win over Kings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights scored four goals on their first six shots and took a major step toward clinching the Pacific Division and the top seed in the Western Conference with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. The third line shined for the Knights. Chandler Stephenson had a goal and two assists, and Phil Kessel and Ivan Barbashev each finished with a goal and an assist. Vegas’ other two goals came from Nicolas Roy and Jonathan Marchessault. Laurent Brossoit made 30 saves and remained unbeaten in regulation this season at 5-0-3. Anze Kopitar and Vladislav Gavrikov scored for the Kings.

