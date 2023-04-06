Green, Osman lead Cavaliers to 118-94 win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Danny Green scored 21 points, Cedi Osman added 19 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic 118-94 in a game in which both teams rested their starters. Isaiah Mobley came off the bench with 18 points for the Cavaliers. Jalen Suggs led the Magic with 22 points in their home finale. Bol Bol added 18 points and eight rebounds in his first start since Dec. 30. The 35-year-old Green, who signed as a free agent with the Cavaliers on Feb. 14 after being waived by Houston, played 26 minutes and shot 5 for 9 from behind the arc.

