Jordan Phillips rejoins Bills by signing 1-year contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is returning to the Buffalo Bills for a second consecutive season after signing a one-year contract. Phillips expressed a desire to re-sign with Buffalo after completing his one-year contract last season. He had 20 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks in 12 games despite closing the season with a shoulder injury that required surgery. The 30-year-old previously enjoyed his role in Buffalo in 2018 and ’19, after he was released by Miami in October 2018, and claimed by the Bills on waivers.

