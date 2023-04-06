Juventus given partial stadium ban for racism toward Lukaku

MILAN (AP) — Juventus has been given a partial stadium ban for its next home game in the Italian Cup after some of its supporters directed racist chants at Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku was sanctioned with a second yellow card for provoking Juventus fans by holding his finger to his lips as if to silence the crowd after converting a stoppage-time penalty to earn Inter a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the semifinals. Lukaku was suspended for the second leg of the semifinals on April 26 by the Italian league judge.

