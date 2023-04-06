Live Updates| Scheffler set to defend Masters championship

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The 87th Masters kicks off this morning amid the blooming azaleas and towering pines of Augusta National Golf Club. From the rival LIV tour to Scottie Scheffler’s bid for a second straight green jacket to an elongated 13th hole, golf’s first major of the year provides its usual abundance of compelling storylines. And don’t forget about five-time champion Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy, who is looking to complete a career grand slam.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.