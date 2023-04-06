Masters 13th hole was almost a gimme, maybe not so much now

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — After years of negotiations, a land acquisition deal and millions of dollars, the Masters finally made modifications to what historically has been the easiest hole on the golf course. No. 13, the par-5 leaving Amen Corner, has a new look. The tee box has been moved back 35 yards to make the hole more challenging and now it’s up to the players whether they will go for the glory as they have been or play it safe. Now, 35 yards may not sound like very far but Augusta National Golf Club went to great lengths to make it happen.

