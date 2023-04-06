MASTERS ’23: A look back at key anniversaries at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Masters loves its heritage and the tournament is loaded with big moments. This is a capsule look at key anniversaries this year. It was 75 years ago when Claude Harmon won the Masters while working as a club professional. It was 25 years ago when Mark O’Meara birdied the last two holes to win his first major. And just 10 years ago, Adam Scott became the first Australian in a green jacket.

