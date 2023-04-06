Mavs’ Cuban says keeping Irving is priority, supports Kidd

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says re-signing Kyrie Irving is the team’s top offseason priority. But he doesn’t view it as a “Kyrie or bust” scenario. The billionaire business also is showing support for coach Jason Kidd with the team in danger of missing even the play-in tournament a year after going to the Western Conference finals. Cuban blames himself for a roster that never found an identity. The owner is noncommittal on terms of a new contract for Irving because of uncertainty over rules in the new labor deal.

