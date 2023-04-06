May throws 6 impressive innings, Dodgers beat D-backs 5-2
By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer
PHOENIX (AP) — Dustin May threw six dominant innings, Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers won 5-2 in the home opener for the Arizona Diamondbacks. May gave up one run on just two hits, striking out five and walking two. The 25-year-old May also threw seven scoreless innings against the D-backs last week in the season’s opening series. The former top prospect had Tommy John surgery in 2021, which briefly derailed his career, but looks like he’s back at full strength.