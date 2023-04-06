Paul makes 7 3s, Suns beat Nuggets for 7th straight win

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul made a career-high seven 3-pointers and the Phoenix Suns won their season-best seventh game in a row, holding off the short-handed Denver Nuggets 119-115. Kevin Durant added six 3s and led the Suns with 29 points, while Paul scored 25. Durant also had seven rebounds. Devin Booker made just 3 of 12 shots, but still scored 15 as he was 8 for 8 from the free throw line for Phoenix (45-35). Bruce Brown led Denver (52-28), playing without all five starters, with 31 points on 11-of-18 shooting. Reggie Jackson had 20 points and six assists for the Nuggets, who clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference on Wednesday when Memphis lost.

