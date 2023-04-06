Skip to Content
Pelicans: Zion Williamson continuing rehab, conditioning

By BRETT MARTEL
AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have ruled out Zion Williamson for Friday night’s game against the New York Knicks but are stopping short of providing a timeline for how much longer the All-Star forward will be sidelined by his right hamstring injury. Basketball operations chief David Griffin says Williamson is continuing his rehabilitation and conditioning and that further updates “will be provided as warranted.” The announcement comes a day after the Pelicans clinched a Western Conference play-in spot with a victory over Memphis. The injury-plagued Williamson has not played since leaving a game in Philadelphia on Jan. 3.

