Predators keep playoff hopes alive, beating Hurricanes 3-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mark Jankowski had a goal and an assist in the first period and the young Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 on Thursday night to keep their improbable playoff hopes alive with four games left. Michael McCarron also scored as the Predators won their second straight and third in four games. Dante Fabbro added an empty-net goal. Goalie Juuse Saros made 33 saves for the win with his second shutout this season and 20th of his career. Carolina snapped a three-game winning streak with its lead in the Metropolitan Division down to a point over the Devils with a game in hand.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.