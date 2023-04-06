Rangers getting plenty of relief after spending on starters

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have already gotten quite a bit of a relief after spending all of that big money on starting pitchers. Texas relievers have thrown 21 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings since allowing their only two runs in the season opener after Jacob deGrom’s early exit. After committing nearly a quarter-billion dollars putting together what could be the best rotation in team history, the Rangers went into their first off day of the season Thursday with the top bullpen. Texas relievers had an MLB-best 0.73 ERA with with opposing batters hitting only .134 against them through the first six games.

