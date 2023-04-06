Robertson scores 2, Stars keep pace with 4-1 win over Flyers

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson beat the first-period buzzer while scoring twice, and the Dallas Stars kept pace in the tight Central Division playoff race with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists and Colin Miller scored. The Stars reached 100 points after starting the night with the same total atop the Central as Colorado and Minnesota. The Wild lost 4-1 at Pittsburgh to stay at 98 points, and Colorado was at San Jose later. Kevin Hayes scored in the Flyers’ fourth consecutive regulation loss. Robertson opened the scoring with just 1.3 seconds left in the first.

