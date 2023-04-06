Tiger Woods’ painful Masters walk results in opening 74

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods had three birdies and five bogeys during an opening round of 74 at the Masters on Thursday, leaving him in contention to play the weekend but hardly to win the tournament. He had two tough lip-outs on the front nine, a couple of poor pitch shots that led to bogeys, and some bad luck at the 18th led to his final bogey. It was the worst opening round for Woods at the Masters since 2005, when he followed another 74 with 65-66-71 to capture the fourth of his five green jackets. But he’s hardly the same player these days. He is now a combined 16 over for his last four rounds at Augusta National.

