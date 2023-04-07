Back in black; McCutchen mixes nostalgia and hope in return

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen is embracing his second stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The five-time All-Star outfielder says he knows part of his job is to help lead a team looking to emerge from years of losing following McCutchen’s departure in January 2018. Thousands of fans descended on PNC Park to welcome McCutchen back in Pittsburgh’s home opener against the Chicago White Sox. McCutchen said he encouraged fans to wear black to remember the success the team had a decade ago and also offer a glimpse of what the ballpark could be like again if the Pirates return to contention.

