Bichette’s 3-run HR sends Jays past Trout’s Angels, 4-3
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays overcame a two-run deficit to spoil the Los Angeles Angels’ home opener with a 4-3 victory Friday night. Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each had two hits as the Blue Jays opened the final series of their season-opening, 10-game trip with their fourth consecutive win. Mike Trout homered on the first pitch he saw and Shohei Ohtani had two hits for the Angels, who lost for only the second time in six games.