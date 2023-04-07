Burnley gains promotion back to EPL

MIDDLESBROUGH, England (AP) — Burnley has sealed an immediate return to the English Premier League under Vincent Kompany by beating Middlesbrough 2-1 in the second-tier Championship. The win guarantees Burnley a top-two finish, with the team still having seven games left to play. Kompany is the former Manchester City captain who has had a stunning effect since taking over as manager a few weeks after Burnley was relegated from the league last year to end its six-season stay in the top-flight.

