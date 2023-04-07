Freeze seeking top QB, tempers Auburn fans’ expectations

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Hugh Freeze’s to-do list at Auburn includes picking or bringing in a quarterback who can revive one of the nation’s worst passing offenses and closing the talent gap its Southeastern Conference rivals. Tempering expectations for the near future is also on there somewhere. Freeze is set to wrap up his first spring on the Plains this weekend with both pursuits very much in progress. He emphasizes to fans attending that day’s A-Day scrimmage that “unrealistic expectations lead to frustration.” The competition between quarterbacks Robby Ashford, T.J. Finley and Holden Geriner will continue.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.