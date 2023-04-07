Gafford, Kispert power Wizards past Heat 114-108

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Gafford had 22 points and eight rebounds, and the Washington Wizards beat the Miami Heat 114-108 in a meeting of short-handed teams. Corey Kispert scored 19 points for Washington, and Jordan Goodwin added 16 points. The Wizards have been without three-time All-Star Bradley Beal for the last nine games because of a sore left knee. Washington stopped a four-game losing streak. Victor Oladipo scored 30 points for Miami, which rested six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler and two other starters from Thursday’s 129-101 win at Philadelphia.

