Harper puts on encouraging batting practice show in Philly
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper has made his first appearance at Citizens Bank Park since Tommy John surgery last fall, hitting home runs in batting practice. The two-time National League MVP had been projected to return as a designated hitter by the All-Star break this season. But it appears he might come back earlier. He’s on the 10-day injured list rather than the 60, which would have ruled him out until May 29.