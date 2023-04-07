Kennesaw State hires Antoine Pettway from Alabama’s staff

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Former Alabama assistant Antoine Pettway was hired as Kennesaw State’s basketball coach Friday. Pettway takes over for Amir Abdur-Rahim, who led the Owls to their first NCAA Tournament berth this season before being taking the South Florida job on March 29. Pettway, 40, served on the Alabama staff for 15 years. He played for the Crimson Tide from 2000-04. Pettway became the third Alabama assistant to be hired by another school as coach, following Charlie Henry (Georgia Southern) and Bryan Hodgson (Arkansas State).

