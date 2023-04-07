Longoria, Carroll hit back-to-back HRs, D-backs top Dodgers

PHOENIX (AP) — Evan Longoria and rookie Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning off Clayton Kershaw, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3. Kershaw took a 3-2 lead into the sixth but Longoria launched a low breaking ball into the seats in left-center. Carroll then turned on an inside fastball, giving Arizona a 4-3 lead with a drive over Chase Field’s pool in right-center. Longoria reached four times, adding a double, single and a walk.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.