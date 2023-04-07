McIlroy grand slam on hold, likely to miss Masters cut

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy’s bid to complete a career grand slam will have to wait yet another year as the world’s No. 2 player is almost certain to miss the cut at the Masters for the second time in three years. McIlroy needs a win at Augusta National to become only the sixth golfer in history to win all four majors. He struggled mightily on Friday shooting 77 to leave him at 5-over par through 36 holes and three shots behind the projected cut. Several golfers were still on the course when play was briefly suspended because of weather, but McIlroy’s chances of playing on the weekend appear all but over. Brooks Koepka leads the tournament at 12 under.

