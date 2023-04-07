Mets call up top prospect Álvarez from minors; Narváez on IL

NEW YORK (AP) — Touted prospect Francisco Álvarez has been recalled by the New York Mets from Triple-A Syracuse before their home opener against the Miami Marlins. Alvarez was brought up to replace fellow catcher Omar Narváez, who was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 6, with a strained left calf. Narváez was injured during Wednesday’s loss in Milwaukee. An MRI revealed a medium- to high-grade strain. He is expected to miss about eight to nine weeks. Rated one of baseball’s top prospects, the 21-year-old Álvarez was not in the starting lineup Friday. Tomás Nido was behind the plate.

